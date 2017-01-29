WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:34 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2842
Location: Leeds
New season and another year of the Prediction Competition.

One small change to the rules from last year (in case Rhinos fail to make the Super 8s) but for those who haven't taken part before, here are the rules.

Prediction Competition 2017 Rules
Predictions will be made for the 23 weeks of Superleague matches and 7 weeks of the Super 8 league (plus in the event of the Rhinos being in the Qualifying 8, the 7 weeks of Rhinos Qualifying Games)

Predictions should be made before the first game of the weekend kicks off, any predictions made after this will only score for any games that haven't started at the time of posting.

Correctly predict a draw: 5 points
Correctly predict the right winning team and the right margin: 3 points
Correctly predict the right winning team, but not the right margin: 1 point
Anything else: 0 points

The top 4 scorers at the end of the regular season (after 30 weeks) will be eligibile for the end of season play-off prediction competition.

In the event of 2 players tying on points at the end of the regular season, the criteria for breaking the tie will be the person who has predicted the most scores exactly correct during the season.
In the event of 2 players still being tied, then the player who has had the smallest combined margin in error throughout the season will progress.

Rules for play-off competition
The usual scoring system will apply but in the event of 2 players scoring an equal amount of points, the tie-breaker will be the player with the smallest combined margin of error over the week's play-off games.

If this is also equal, the player who finished higher in the regular season will proceed in the competition.

The winner of the Prediction Competition Grand Final will win a 2018 Rhinos home shirt.

Week 1 fixtures

St Helens (STH) v Leeds (LEE)
Castleford (CAS) v Leigh (LEI)
Widnes (WID) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Catalans (CAT) v Warrington (WAR)
Salford (SAL) v Wigan (WIG)
Wakefield (WAK) v Hull FC (HFC)

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed above for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

For example, sample predictions for Week 1 would be in the format (nothing else apart from a 3 letter code and a number (or the word DRAW) is required).
STH 1
CAS 2
WID 3
CAT 4
SAL 5
WAK 6

Good luck to everyone

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:40 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 501
Im up for re-joining Foxy!.
LEE 7
CAS 16
HUD 10
CAT 8
WIG 14
WAK 8
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

