Hi Trinity fans.
For a while now an old photo(attached below) sat in my mums collection without her knowing a single person on it. A recent visit to a relative revealed the man 2nd from right to be the late DW Armitage, my great-great uncle. He was apparently a committeeman at Trinity for a number of years and also renowned RL writer. My mums interest there ended! However I would like to know a bit more about this pic. Wondered if anyone knows of the occasion captured? I wondered if the man sat to the left of the guy heading the table is a player they are about to sign? Any info appreciated,
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:13 pm
I have seen this picture before, possibly the best committee we had at WT (when it was a members club) The men are all committee members, Stuart Hadfield (head of table-the chairman), others I can name are Les Pounder (2nd left), Alderman Frank West (3rd left), John Ridge (4th left) and Stan Milner (1st on right) . Les Pounder, John Ridge and Stan Milner all future chairmen.The person you mention sat to the chairmans left, is, I think another committee man and former player Ronnie Rylance but I may be wrong on that.
Just another committee meeting I think in the great era!
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:17 pm
Trinity Heritage might be able to help.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:19 pm
second from left is Les Pounder, and the man n the middle is Stuart Hadfield ( sp ) . This group of committee men oversaw the golden period of the early 60's . The city was buzzing with success of the team, big crowds , Wembley, cups wins etc. They failed to leave the club in a strong financial position despite the success which led many at the time to ask the question just where did all the money go.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:28 pm
Second from left is mc with a wig on
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:42 pm
Search Wakefield Trinity Heritage on either Facebook or Twitter. They will tell you.
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:51 pm
many thanks all of you. particularly for the names. i had hoped the committee were in the process of signing a trinity legend but not to worry. i can assure bellycouldtackle that wherever the club cash went it didnt filter down to me unfortunately!
Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:52 pm
AKA kellyseye wrote:
Second from left is mc with a wig on
Shouldn't laugh
but it does. That's me off the Christmas card list
