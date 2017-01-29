Hi Trinity fans.For a while now an old photo(attached below) sat in my mums collection without her knowing a single person on it. A recent visit to a relative revealed the man 2nd from right to be the late DW Armitage, my great-great uncle. He was apparently a committeeman at Trinity for a number of years and also renowned RL writer. My mums interest there ended! However I would like to know a bit more about this pic. Wondered if anyone knows of the occasion captured? I wondered if the man sat to the left of the guy heading the table is a player they are about to sign? Any info appreciated,