WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DW Armitage

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity DW Armitage

 
Post a reply

DW Armitage

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:29 pm
jailhouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:21 pm
Posts: 1
Hi Trinity fans.

For a while now an old photo(attached below) sat in my mums collection without her knowing a single person on it. A recent visit to a relative revealed the man 2nd from right to be the late DW Armitage, my great-great uncle. He was apparently a committeeman at Trinity for a number of years and also renowned RL writer. My mums interest there ended! However I would like to know a bit more about this pic. Wondered if anyone knows of the occasion captured? I wondered if the man sat to the left of the guy heading the table is a player they are about to sign? Any info appreciated,

Image

Re: DW Armitage

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:13 pm
Trinity1315 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 472
jailhouse wrote:
Hi Trinity fans.

For a while now an old photo(attached below) sat in my mums collection without her knowing a single person on it. A recent visit to a relative revealed the man 2nd from right to be the late DW Armitage, my great-great uncle. He was apparently a committeeman at Trinity for a number of years and also renowned RL writer. My mums interest there ended! However I would like to know a bit more about this pic. Wondered if anyone knows of the occasion captured? I wondered if the man sat to the left of the guy heading the table is a player they are about to sign? Any info appreciated,

Image


I have seen this picture before, possibly the best committee we had at WT (when it was a members club) The men are all committee members, the chairman being the late great Stuart Hadfield, others I can name are Les Pounder, Alderman Frank West, John Ridge and Stan Milner . Les Pounder, John Ridge and Stan Milner all future chairmen.The person you mention sat to the chairmans left, is, I think another committee man and former player Ronnie Rylance but I may be wrong on that.
Just another committee meeting I think in the great era!

Re: DW Armitage

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:17 pm
wakeytrin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2371
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
jailhouse wrote:
Hi Trinity fans.

For a while now an old photo(attached below) sat in my mums collection without her knowing a single person on it. A recent visit to a relative revealed the man 2nd from right to be the late DW Armitage, my great-great uncle. He was apparently a committeeman at Trinity for a number of years and also renowned RL writer. My mums interest there ended! However I would like to know a bit more about this pic. Wondered if anyone knows of the occasion captured? I wondered if the man sat to the left of the guy heading the table is a player they are about to sign? Any info appreciated,

Image

Trinity Heritage might be able to help.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: DW Armitage

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:19 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1543
Location: wakefield
second from left is Les Pounder, and the man n the middle is Stuart Hadfield ( sp ) . This group of committee men oversaw the golden period of the early 60's . The city was buzzing with success of the team, big crowds , Wembley, cups wins etc. They failed to leave the club in a strong financial position despite the success which led many at the time to ask the question just where did all the money go.

Re: DW Armitage

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:28 pm
AKA kellyseye User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 139
Location: wakey
Second from left is mc with a wig on :lol:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, alegend, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, BOJ04, coco the fullback, Disney cat, djcool, DonniCat, duke street 10, Eastern Wildcat, got there, hazzard, Her in doors, jailhouse, JBURT82, M62 J30 TRINITY, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, trinity1, Trinity1315, TrinityDave, Wakefield No 1, Wakeylad21, wakeytrin and 325 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,511,2772,05675,7214,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  