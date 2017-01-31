The Sensible One wrote:
Thought on Sunday he looked like he'd put some size on
Last season I thought he looked undersized and was worried whether he'd make it. Seeing him now he looks like a SL forward but he still runs those fast, incisive lines that made him so effective as a youth.
In the back row we have Mini, Manu, Gaz, Washy, Thompson and Hadley as established players covering 3 positions. With rotation and injuries I'd expect Turgut to get a crack this year.
Interesting to see Green put himself forward as a third middle. I think we are one injury away from prop problems so I can't see it this year but its not unthinkable.