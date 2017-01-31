Turgut was always very highly thought of at junior level but everyone develops at different rates and physically he's maybe a bit behind where players like bateman and currie were at his age but they are exceptional players and not really the benchmark. Turgut has a good turn of pace and looks like he's grown a lot bigger in the last 12 months plus I hear his attitude is top notch so barring injury problems he'll come through and be a first team regular in the next 2 or 3 years. 20 is very young for a SL forward so there is no need to rush him