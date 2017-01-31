WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jansin Turgut

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jansin Turgut

 
Re: Jansin Turgut

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:58 pm
The Sensible One Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 15, 2010 10:24 pm
Posts: 33
Squad rotation to keep older players fresh

Re: Jansin Turgut

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:28 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3898
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
The Sensible One wrote:
Squad rotation to keep older players fresh



Exactly. We saw the result of not rotating the forwards regularly, leading to a poor end to the season.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: Jansin Turgut

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:55 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25225
Turgut was always very highly thought of at junior level but everyone develops at different rates and physically he's maybe a bit behind where players like bateman and currie were at his age but they are exceptional players and not really the benchmark. Turgut has a good turn of pace and looks like he's grown a lot bigger in the last 12 months plus I hear his attitude is top notch so barring injury problems he'll come through and be a first team regular in the next 2 or 3 years. 20 is very young for a SL forward so there is no need to rush him
