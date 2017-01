Been working hard by all accounts and looks to be paying off - thought he was very good today and putting himself in the frame should we not get Hadley, Ellis, Green and Bowden back for Wakefield. We need to be getting a couple of players emerging each year, think Matongo is maybe next in line but very young for a prop - Green is coming into his best form now at 26. Guess this is make or break year for Fash, Downs, Lancaster - Logan maybe will get longer given his serious injury?