The Chin's Back wrote:
If Trent Robinson had this current squad then they would be top 4 without a doubt
IMO it's a foot race between Stone and Fraysinous to see who gets the bullet first
If both coaches last the season then both could be in the middle 8's especially the Giants,they could also end up in a shoot out with Hull KR for the million pound game
Agree 100%. He must be absolutely gutted looking at what Fraysinous has done there. Robinson left the club in a great position and Fraysinous has single handedly destroyed all of his hard work.