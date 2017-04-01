WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First Coach to get Sacked?

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:46 am
Cripesginger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1298
AntonyGiant wrote:
Surely you've heard of the season long excuse that'll keep him here no matter what rubbish the fans pay to watch every week.
The famous building process will keep him here until it's too late.
Anderson wasn't this bad.. and that was with a more unsettled pre season, more injuries and god awful fitness levels.


In pre season Stone said defence was key. The defence is measurably worse and the club are scoring far fewer points. There are only a couple of players missing plus a crocked player that Stone signed knowing he was injured. By far the worst coach the giants have had in 10+ years.

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:53 am
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1409
Cripesginger wrote:
In pre season Stone said defence was key. The defence is measurably worse and the club are scoring far fewer points. There are only a couple of players missing plus a crocked player that Stone signed knowing he was injured. By far the worst coach the giants have had in 10+ years.

Huddersfield certainly regressed since stone was appointed, they look foolish for sacking Anderson now. Can't see him lasting the season.

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:39 pm
Cripesginger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 1298
rollin thunder wrote:
Huddersfield certainly regressed since stone was appointed, they look foolish for sacking Anderson now. Can't see him lasting the season.


Stone sounds like a basic level coaching manual when he speaks. I hope he doesn't last til Giants next game!

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:27 pm
UllFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14812
Surely Fraysinous has got to be under some pressure, big overhaul of the playing and backroom staff this winter but they still seem to be going backwards

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:28 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4360
Fraysinous should have gone last year. They look such a poorly coached team. Got some good players.

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:29 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9699
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
UllFC wrote:
Surely Fraysinous has got to be under some pressure, big overhaul of the playing and backroom staff this winter but they still seem to be going backwards


Just thinking the same. If they lose this which looks likely then it's only 4 wins from their previous 20 stretching back to 2016.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
