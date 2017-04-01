AntonyGiant wrote: Surely you've heard of the season long excuse that'll keep him here no matter what rubbish the fans pay to watch every week.

The famous building process will keep him here until it's too late.

Anderson wasn't this bad.. and that was with a more unsettled pre season, more injuries and god awful fitness levels.

In pre season Stone said defence was key. The defence is measurably worse and the club are scoring far fewer points. There are only a couple of players missing plus a crocked player that Stone signed knowing he was injured. By far the worst coach the giants have had in 10+ years.