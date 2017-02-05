caslad75 wrote: I find it hard to believe that Frayssinous is still head coach at Catalans to be honest. The talent he's had at his disposal over the last few years, but not been able to manage them is ridiculous. On paper, Catalans have looked contenders for a long time, but all the good work that Trent Robinson did Frayssinous has undone. He would be my tip for first to go if Catalans don't start performing.

Agree with this. He might not end up being the first to go but I'd be very surprised if he's still in charge in 12 months time.For those saying Cunningham, again like I said with McDermott I'm not so sure he'd be sacked during the season (especially early enough to be the first) if Saints did struggle, more likely just to split with him at the end of the season.