Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:22 pm
Bartholemew Smythe User avatar
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Jukes after Leigh fall to pieces.

McDermott will go before Jukes ,cockwomble.
How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:16 pm
Bullseye User avatar
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
(Does Wakefield even have a French restaurant?)


I dunno but I once saw Ray French outside a chippy there.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:53 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
caslad75 wrote:
I find it hard to believe that Frayssinous is still head coach at Catalans to be honest. The talent he's had at his disposal over the last few years, but not been able to manage them is ridiculous. On paper, Catalans have looked contenders for a long time, but all the good work that Trent Robinson did Frayssinous has undone. He would be my tip for first to go if Catalans don't start performing.


Agree with this. He might not end up being the first to go but I'd be very surprised if he's still in charge in 12 months time.

For those saying Cunningham, again like I said with McDermott I'm not so sure he'd be sacked during the season (especially early enough to be the first) if Saints did struggle, more likely just to split with him at the end of the season.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
