WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First Coach to get Sacked?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace First Coach to get Sacked?

 
Post a reply

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 3:23 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6697
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
John Kear would be better paid and enjoying a better lifestyle if he was head coach at the Catalans Dragons. Good money, good food, good wine, good women, good weather. What else could you ask for?

He would also get a chance to use his French language skills, which are of little use in Wakefield (Does Wakefield even have a French restaurant?)


Ewww who wants to eat slugs n toads
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:28 pm
boomer Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1028
Location: Madeira
lf Wakey move to Dewsbury, plenty of foreign resturants there. not so sure about French though
Land of the GIANTS

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:33 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3864
Don't worry about Kear, he's been polishing up his other language skills in the local Italian, Japanese, Greek, French, Indian, Cuban, Spanish & Brazilian restaurants around the City and yes there's even a French one too.

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:47 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 684
Only a team that had zero aspirations would consider John Kear. He would be a good fit for Catalans

Regards

King James

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:24 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12130
Cunningham for me, lots of expectation and little chance he will deliver
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:52 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3428
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
John Kear would be better paid and enjoying a better lifestyle if he was head coach at the Catalans Dragons. Good money, good food, good wine, good women, good weather. What else could you ask for?

He would also get a chance to use his French language skills, which are of little use in Wakefield (Does Wakefield even have a French restaurant?)


All of which is trumped by being taken out of Yorkshire GODS COUNTRY!
He'd also find it impossible to avoid the French

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:21 pm
Madderzahatter Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1025
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
Cunningham would've been my first choice but now he's got the excuse that Matty Smith is injured, he'll probably be safe for a while longer...
'There's only one code of rugby.'

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:48 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 278
Location: derbyshire
I find it hard to believe that Frayssinous is still head coach at Catalans to be honest. The talent he's had at his disposal over the last few years, but not been able to manage them is ridiculous. On paper, Catalans have looked contenders for a long time, but all the good work that Trent Robinson did Frayssinous has undone. He would be my tip for first to go if Catalans don't start performing.

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:38 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4558
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
After today - Glenn Morrison. Duel registration back-fired spectacularly.
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:03 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3864
Don't know whether the Dewsbury result was because they had 4 players the rest of the side had never played with or what, but they only had 16 fit players anyway, that's why they called for reinforcements.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Hank Moody, JEAN CAPDOUZE, mrpurfect, Smew, Towns88, Wilde 3, Yahoo [Bot] and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,2401,71675,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
23-26
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
46-0
DEWSBURY  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
26-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
54-24
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
26-32
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  