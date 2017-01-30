ill have a guess that this could be the first season in a long time that no coach gets the bullet! only one seems at risk imo



last seasons top 4 coaches



wane-delivers trophies

smith-gets wire to finals, maybe one day they will win the big one, maybe one day there will be world peace lol

radford-seems pretty safe with pearson in charge

cunningham-a good finish always seems to get saints coach off the hook



stone at hudds seems to be given time to build

betts seems to get his widnes team to perform against all odds (see how they do without brown)

mcdermott seems untouchable at leeds so probably safe this year

powell- no pressure with the SL Champions 2017 elect this season by all accounts!

jukes-got leigh up, should be ok this season to see how his team goes

watson-marwan will want a stable season without any dramas (i hope)



two coaches who need to prove are chester at wakey, signed some good players, can he get them all to gel!



french guy-catalan dont make the 8 he could be a goner!