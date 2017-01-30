WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First Coach to get Sacked?

Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:07 pm
Leaguefan wrote:
I do, it's very obvious so many don't watch but see what they want to see and always believe their lot is someone else's fault no matter what.
It's never ever the players fault for anything. It's an easy cop out.


But surely the Coach watches the players too, you know, like we do!

The difference is, he can drop an under-performing player, it's his call, & therefore his head in the noose.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:53 pm
Either Timothy Sheens at Hull KR or Geoffrey Toovey at Bradford will be the first to be sacked, because both the owners want a rapid return to Super League in the face of the challenge from the powerful Toulouse club this year, and the hopeless prospects of beating Toronto in 2018.

Both Sheens and Toovey are untested at this level.

It is hard to see how well they will do given all the naysayers on this board.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:02 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Either Timothy Sheens at Hull KR or Geoffrey Toovey at Bradford will be the first to be sacked, because both the owners want a rapid return to Super League in the face of the challenge from the powerful Toulouse club this year, and the hopeless prospects of beating Toronto in 2018.

Both Sheens and Toovey are untested at this level.

It is hard to see how well they will do given all the naysayers on this board.


Nobody even discusses the Championship on this board Jean :lol:
Bradford won't sack Toovey because a) they can't afford to and b) are not gunning for promotion this time. We are starting on -12 points with a threadbare squad and all set for a relegation dogfight. We won't be anywhere near the super 8s for years to come.
Rovers won't sack Sheens because they will coast through the season in one of the top two spots and his pedigree as a coach won't be properly tested until the playoffs begin in September.

Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:55 pm
ill have a guess that this could be the first season in a long time that no coach gets the bullet! only one seems at risk imo

last seasons top 4 coaches

wane-delivers trophies
smith-gets wire to finals, maybe one day they will win the big one, maybe one day there will be world peace lol
radford-seems pretty safe with pearson in charge
cunningham-a good finish always seems to get saints coach off the hook

stone at hudds seems to be given time to build
betts seems to get his widnes team to perform against all odds (see how they do without brown)
mcdermott seems untouchable at leeds so probably safe this year
powell- no pressure with the SL Champions 2017 elect this season by all accounts!
jukes-got leigh up, should be ok this season to see how his team goes
watson-marwan will want a stable season without any dramas (i hope)

two coaches who need to prove are chester at wakey, signed some good players, can he get them all to gel!

french guy-catalan dont make the 8 he could be a goner!

Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:59 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Jukes after Leigh fall to pieces.


Juksey will be safe this season.

Newly promoted, some new players signed, players left. I think we need a few games yet to fully come out of the starting block to make any assessment.

Plus Juksey's coaching is far better than the gung-ho approach we had the season before, so yeah...he will be fine.

See you in the super 8's

Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:57 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Jukes after Leigh fall to pieces.


The results will tell.Certainley more pressure on McDermott than Jukes.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:47 am
The Red Devils Ian Watson would be the one that i would put money on getting the sack first
