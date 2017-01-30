ill have a guess that this could be the first season in a long time that no coach gets the bullet! only one seems at risk imo
last seasons top 4 coaches
wane-delivers trophies
smith-gets wire to finals, maybe one day they will win the big one, maybe one day there will be world peace lol
radford-seems pretty safe with pearson in charge
cunningham-a good finish always seems to get saints coach off the hook
stone at hudds seems to be given time to build
betts seems to get his widnes team to perform against all odds (see how they do without brown)
mcdermott seems untouchable at leeds so probably safe this year
powell- no pressure with the SL Champions 2017 elect this season by all accounts!
jukes-got leigh up, should be ok this season to see how his team goes
watson-marwan will want a stable season without any dramas (i hope)
two coaches who need to prove are chester at wakey, signed some good players, can he get them all to gel!
french guy-catalan dont make the 8 he could be a goner!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, bramleyrhino, colly226, DGM, Fax Machine, Irish Tyke, Jimmythecuckoo, pie.warrior, rollin thunder, scarrie, SmokeyTA, Wildthing, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 128 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|