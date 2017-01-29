Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9317 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
NickyKiss wrote:
Kevin Brown leaving Widnes and not being replaced leaves Betts looking extremely vulnerable to me and he'd be my tip.
Brian McDermott could be a shout of Leeds aren't performing after a couple of months.
With Joe Mellor out injured for the first two months then it adds even more pressure on Widnes. Probably can't count out Watson at Salford if they get off to a slow start.
Doubt McDermott will get sacked mid-season if we're struggling. More likely it announced that this will be his final season and his replacement for 2018 announced. Even if Leeds do well the above scenario may happen.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
ThePrinter wrote:
With Brown gone and Mellor injured could it work in Betts's favour as far as the sack race is concerned? Widnes have been building bit by bit and trying to improve but this year the expectation might be survival?
