NickyKiss wrote: Kevin Brown leaving Widnes and not being replaced leaves Betts looking extremely vulnerable to me and he'd be my tip.



Brian McDermott could be a shout of Leeds aren't performing after a couple of months.

With Joe Mellor out injured for the first two months then it adds even more pressure on Widnes. Probably can't count out Watson at Salford if they get off to a slow start.Doubt McDermott will get sacked mid-season if we're struggling. More likely it announced that this will be his final season and his replacement for 2018 announced. Even if Leeds do well the above scenario may happen.