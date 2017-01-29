WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - First Coach to get Sacked?

First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:14 pm
Nothus
Might as well have one of these threads ready for the new season.
Who do we reckon is first for the chop? I want names and reasons.

My guess is either Cunningham at Saints or Betts at Widnes.

Saints fans were getting frustrated last year, I don't think their recruitment has been that inspired and today's result against Cas could be an indication of things to come in the early rounds until the injured personnel are back.

Widnes might find themselves in a dogfight at the foot of the table this year, the pressure of which might force Steve O' Connor's hand and bring a new coach in.

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:23 pm
wrencat1873
The top 5 look easy to pick this season with Wigan and Warrington likely to finish 1 & 2 and than Hull FC Saints and Cas likely to finish 3,4,5.
After that, its really difficult to see how the rest of the table will shape up.
I dont agree about Saints, who seemed to work out how to win games in the second half of the season and they will be among the top 4/5 this time.
Huddersfield and Leeds dont look to have recruited overly well and it will be interesting to see how Widnes go without Brown.
After that, any team that struggles to register an early "W" could find themselves fighting to avoid the bottom 4 and it could be any of the other 7 clubs (excluding those that I think will maker up the top 5).
Leeds will be hoping to bounce back as will Huddersfield and it's possible that Catalan may be first to show their coach the door.
It's going to be another great season and if it's anything like as unpredictable as last year, we're all in for a treat.

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:59 pm
So Saints lost a friendly so Cunningham should be sacked. I remember in 2012 and Barcelona lost 4 out of 5 friendliest against top teams like alaves, go ahead eagles, sassulo and man united. Then they went and won the league and champions league. Friendles mean nothing

Regards

King James

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:05 pm
Leaguefan
You could also sack the players who are not doing their job, but then according to most, any problems are never ever the players fault always someone else.
regards
and ENJOY your sport

Leaguefan

"The Public wants what the Public gets" - Paul Weller

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:08 pm
GUBRATS
You obviously don't actually watch RL , do you ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:41 pm
NickyKiss
Kevin Brown leaving Widnes and not being replaced leaves Betts looking extremely vulnerable to me and he'd be my tip.

Brian McDermott could be a shout of Leeds aren't performing after a couple of months.

Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:14 pm
Salford red all over
Obviously it will depend on how the season goes but if it doesn't go too well I'd say the coaches under most pressure would be
Catalan-St.Helens-Leeds and to a lesser extent Widnes.
Re: First Coach to get Sacked?

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 9:18 pm
the artist
wane, radford, powell and probably smith will be safe. wouldn't like to bet against any of the other clubs. catalans would be the favourite for me though
