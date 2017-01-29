Nothus wrote: Might as well have one of these threads ready for the new season.

Who do we reckon is first for the chop? I want names and reasons.



My guess is either Cunningham at Saints or Betts at Widnes.



Saints fans were getting frustrated last year, I don't think their recruitment has been that inspired and today's result against Cas could be an indication of things to come in the early rounds until the injured personnel are back.



Widnes might find themselves in a dogfight at the foot of the table this year, the pressure of which might force Steve O' Connor's hand and bring a new coach in.

The top 5 look easy to pick this season with Wigan and Warrington likely to finish 1 & 2 and than Hull FC Saints and Cas likely to finish 3,4,5.After that, its really difficult to see how the rest of the table will shape up.I dont agree about Saints, who seemed to work out how to win games in the second half of the season and they will be among the top 4/5 this time.Huddersfield and Leeds dont look to have recruited overly well and it will be interesting to see how Widnes go without Brown.After that, any team that struggles to register an early "W" could find themselves fighting to avoid the bottom 4 and it could be any of the other 7 clubs (excluding those that I think will maker up the top 5).Leeds will be hoping to bounce back as will Huddersfield and it's possible that Catalan may be first to show their coach the door.It's going to be another great season and if it's anything like as unpredictable as last year, we're all in for a treat.