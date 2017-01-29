Might as well have one of these threads ready for the new season.

Who do we reckon is first for the chop? I want names and reasons.



My guess is either Cunningham at Saints or Betts at Widnes.



Saints fans were getting frustrated last year, I don't think their recruitment has been that inspired and today's result against Cas could be an indication of things to come in the early rounds until the injured personnel are back.



Widnes might find themselves in a dogfight at the foot of the table this year, the pressure of which might force Steve O' Connor's hand and bring a new coach in.