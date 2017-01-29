Just what the doctor ordered. A good pre season work out.York were no mugs, they had a real good go at us. Made our Defense work hard at times .

Same old Broncos as far as, knocking on and giving away stupid penalties. We did score some good tries though and Summits kicking was spot on.

Overall a decent performance. As Hendo said after the game. It is still early days.

Bring on Swinton.