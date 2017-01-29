FT: York 22 - 48 Broncos.
Ben Pointer was off inside five minutes following an accidental collision.
Broncos: Kear, Williams, Hellewell, Purtell, Dixon, Sammut, Barthau, Spencer, Pointer, Battye, Harrison, Pitts, Adebiyi. Subs (all used): Ackers, Garside, Ioane, Roqica.
Tries: Ackers 13, 16, 47, 57; Barthau 38; Kear 43; Hellewell 65; Rociqa 78. Sammut 8/8.
Knights: Robson, Foggin-Johnston, Morrison, Haynes, B Dent, Sowerby, H Tyson-Wilson, Siddons, Carter, Robinson, E Smith, Hey, Spears. Subs (all used): P Smith, A Dent, Dixon, B Tyson-Wilson.
Tries: E Smith 9; Hey 31; B Dent 52; Carter 70. Goals: H Tyson-Wilson 3/4.
Attendance: 681.