In my opinion the decline started as soon as Morgan left his post. Sandercock was an utterly $hiote appointment along with the majority of his signings.
On top of that it didn't help with a number of in-season retirements that seemed to blight us every year. Cretins like Sean Gleeson and his lack of respect for anything about our club added to it as well.
On top of that it didn't help with a number of in-season retirements that seemed to blight us every year. Cretins like Sean Gleeson and his lack of respect for anything about our club added to it as well.