hull smallears wrote: I think you will go up this season, but all in all I think at best you are a Yo-Yo club with possibly the occasional top 4 and challenge cup as a target. Doubt you will ever win or get to the grand final.

Fc have more of a chance, but we blew that golden chance last year, if we don't do it this year I think we could be in for a few more years of 6-8, poss middle 8's unless our recruitment stacks up - which in fairness it has in recent times.

The thing with SL is that it is noticeably getting worse year on year. Any team in there with a good coaching appointment and a bit of luck can go to the Grand Final and even win it. Cas who I'd say are on a par with us in terms of resources etc will have a good go at a top 2 place and it wouldn't be that great a surprise if they won it.Last year highlighted the fact, Hull went from favourites to bin the coach first to having a great season (apart from the end of season implode). Wigan were awful for most of the year and won the thing.If we can get promoted (which will be hard) then I don't see any reason we couldn't go on to challenge mid and upwards in a similar manner to Cas.