Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Thu Feb 02, 2017 5:34 pm
In my opinion the decline started as soon as Morgan left his post. Sandercock was an utterly $hiote appointment along with the majority of his signings.
On top of that it didn't help with a number of in-season retirements that seemed to blight us every year. Cretins like Sean Gleeson and his lack of respect for anything about our club added to it as well.

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 7:51 pm
BiltonRobin wrote:
I think if we are looking at when the demise of the team started we have to go back to when Michael Dobson left.
For 2 seasons before he had organised the team and game management singlehanded.
We had some good results in 2015 which cumulated with our Wembley apparance but never really replaced him.
Others played their part in our problems, Kelly, Larroyer, Josh Hodgson leaving (he deserved his Aussie venture) Weymans retirement etc but Dobbo is the main one we have never replaced.

Dobbo's last season with us wasn't great. He becaome too predictable. Morgs will forever be a great coach in my mind but even he started to run out of ideas. However, I've stated before that I think we're still paying the price for how Sandercock (mis)shaped the squad. His negativity also rubbed off too much on the east stand faithful as well. We stopped supporting and started shouting foul more. That at least us nearly gone.

Enough with the negativity anyway. A new season is 3 days away and we can consign last season to history. The best signing we've made in the last year? Sheens. Let's hope I don't regret posting that.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:44 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Dobbo's last season with us wasn't great. He becaome too predictable. Morgs will forever be a great coach in my mind but even he started to run out of ideas. However, I've stated before that I think we're still paying the price for how Sandercock (mis)shaped the squad. His negativity also rubbed off too much on the east stand faithful as well. We stopped supporting and started shouting foul more. That at least us nearly gone.

Enough with the negativity anyway. A new season is 3 days away and we can consign last season to history. The best signing we've made in the last year? Sheens. Let's hope I don't regret posting that.


I think you will go up this season, but all in all I think at best you are a Yo-Yo club with possibly the occasional top 4 and challenge cup as a target. Doubt you will ever win or get to the grand final.
Fc have more of a chance, but we blew that golden chance last year, if we don't do it this year I think we could be in for a few more years of 6-8, poss middle 8's unless our recruitment stacks up - which in fairness it has in recent times.
Know your Enemy

Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:10 pm
Enough with the negativity anyway. A new season is 3 days away and we can consign last season to history. The best signing we've made in the last year? Sheens. Let's hope I don't regret posting that.[/quote]

I totally agree, a new season and new hope, I for one can't wait for Sunday to come. My only concern is that people accept the standard of Rugby we will see and not try and compare the players to much to past "Super League" standards.
Not that the standard we were served up at times was remember able !!
This is only the start of our rebuilding process, and errors will be made, we need to be patient, accept any bad choices on and off the field and put our faith in Tim to get it right at the right time (September)

Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:50 pm
hull smallears wrote:
I think you will go up this season, but all in all I think at best you are a Yo-Yo club with possibly the occasional top 4 and challenge cup as a target. Doubt you will ever win or get to the grand final.
Fc have more of a chance, but we blew that golden chance last year, if we don't do it this year I think we could be in for a few more years of 6-8, poss middle 8's unless our recruitment stacks up - which in fairness it has in recent times.
for the size of your club in income generated and salary cap you are the big underachievers in super league bottom half of superleague is only what we expect
