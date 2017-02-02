Gallanteer wrote: Dobbo's last season with us wasn't great. He becaome too predictable. Morgs will forever be a great coach in my mind but even he started to run out of ideas. However, I've stated before that I think we're still paying the price for how Sandercock (mis)shaped the squad. His negativity also rubbed off too much on the east stand faithful as well. We stopped supporting and started shouting foul more. That at least us nearly gone.



Enough with the negativity anyway. A new season is 3 days away and we can consign last season to history. The best signing we've made in the last year? Sheens. Let's hope I don't regret posting that.

I think you will go up this season, but all in all I think at best you are a Yo-Yo club with possibly the occasional top 4 and challenge cup as a target. Doubt you will ever win or get to the grand final.Fc have more of a chance, but we blew that golden chance last year, if we don't do it this year I think we could be in for a few more years of 6-8, poss middle 8's unless our recruitment stacks up - which in fairness it has in recent times.