craig hkr wrote: Good post and for me Clarkson allgood green Horne (odd time fit)Kelly stunk for most part but when good was very good.i liked campo but was never fit.again tilse gets pelters but many more gave much less and evaded criticism. Had too many lightweight forwards and 3 big earners rarely played together. Minns was a positive Blair tried hard. We were not the worst team last year but Webster was a a very poor coach and for me was the pivotal bad decision in a list of bad decisions

Allgood wasn't bad and played injured but he was never good enough for to be a top earner, Campo looked ok when he first came back and lasted a game or 2 but was pitiful in the last few games, lacked any creativity and guile. Overall our kicking game last year was dreadful. Campo and Kelly (one or so 40-20 aside) didn't seem to understand how or when to put an attacking kick, a high bomb or a grubber in. Don't know if it was training or set plays that lacked but we just looked headless anywhere near the oppo line and with HB as coach that's disappointing.For me Thornley, Green, Clarkson, Campo (when he played) and Kelly were lacking in either effort or application, Mantellato was clearly injured, Sio underused and Cockayne not good enough for the position he played. Add into that the decision to put Horne into centre in the last game and its a perfect storm.