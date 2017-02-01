How about getting behind Abdull? He's a very talented 20 year old kid making his way in the game who has the ability to be a top player. He's a Rovers player this season and he'll be trying his best to get you back in Super League so instead of writing him off before a competitive game has been played give him your support. Some of the comments about him on here are pathetic. If your so desperate to bag someone why not direct your ire at the remaining players who helped you get into this mess.
not everybody is happy about signing him , he has signed a 4 year deal with you so would be no good to us after this season anyway regardless,so whats the point he wont get us up alone from what ive seen,, you've got one of the biggest culprits that got us relegated so you give him it for us cheers
I was in minority on here when saying I don't think abdull is a good enough half for us.i still don't,but will hope to be proved wrong.we have to knock off a superleague team either over mini league or mpg. Ellis and Abdull whilst being good on paper at championship level don't look anywhere near strong enough versus SL pairings imo
abdul is young and improving. He has plenty of mistakes in him but also plenty of good stuff. He has a better skillset than ellis but is likely to be less consistent. I'd agree that as a pairing your halves aren't likely to be good enough to get you promoted but I'd guess that a new half part way through the season is probably on the cards.
Harsh on Salter who sat almost all season with a bad shoulder injury. How's that soft or disinterested?
It's subjective I know but Salter is not soft defensively but totally soft offensively at SL level. In his case, it's not that he's disinterested, he just fails to deliver on necessary offensive capability because he hasn't really got any outstanding or intuitive offensive smarts in that centre position.
He's played a fair few first team games now and I am yet to see him live up to his expected offensive potential. Don't want to get hung up on semantics, but in this instance soft = unsavvy and disinterested = underperforming.
Fortunately for Thomas Minns, Liam Salter's injury last year gave him the opportunity for an extended run at right centre and Minnsies performance and scoring return there reinforced Salter's offensive shortcomings, enhanced Minnsies reputation and showcased his superior all round game and skilkset.
You can say them two regardless of lack of game time!. Another who matches them descriptions has just started training for your mob.
Kelly was lazy when he played last season, Thornley was disinterested, Tilse lacked power (can't remember him EVER breaking a tackle and his so called offloads were hit and miss when he did them), Marsh was impatient as were many others and the whole team bombed chances to punish teams when the opposition made mistakes. Shall I go on?
