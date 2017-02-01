SirStan wrote:
Harsh on Salter who sat almost all season with a bad shoulder injury. How's that soft or disinterested?
It's subjective I know but Salter is not soft defensively but totally soft offensively at SL level. In his case, it's not that he's disinterested, he just fails to deliver on necessary offensive capability because he hasn't really got any outstanding or intuitive offensive smarts in that centre position.
He's played a fair few first team games now and I am yet to see him live up to his expected offensive potential. Don't want to get hung up on semantics, but in this instance soft = unsavvy and disinterested = underperforming.
Fortunately for Thomas Minns, Liam Salter's injury last year gave him the opportunity for an extended run at right centre and Minnsies performance and scoring return there reinforced Salter's offensive shortcomings, enhanced Minnsies reputation and showcased his superior all round game and skilkset.
I am not a Salter fan, nor Horne either.