Marcus's Bicycle wrote: How about getting behind Abdull? He's a very talented 20 year old kid making his way in the game who has the ability to be a top player. He's a Rovers player this season and he'll be trying his best to get you back in Super League so instead of writing him off before a competitive game has been played give him your support. Some of the comments about him on here are pathetic. If your so desperate to bag someone why not direct your ire at the remaining players who helped you get into this mess.

not everybody is happy about signing him , he has signed a 4 year deal with you so would be no good to us after this season anyway regardless,so whats the point he wont get us up alone from what ive seen,, you've got one of the biggest culprits that got us relegated so you give him it for us cheers