Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:34 pm
fun time frankie





SirStan wrote:
Might be cheaper but it will still be tasteless urine.

A few bottled craft beers would go down well.

What's wrong with a warm plastic carlsberg :D


Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:35 pm
rover 2000




Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
How about getting behind Abdull? He's a very talented 20 year old kid making his way in the game who has the ability to be a top player. He's a Rovers player this season and he'll be trying his best to get you back in Super League so instead of writing him off before a competitive game has been played give him your support. Some of the comments about him on here are pathetic. If your so desperate to bag someone why not direct your ire at the remaining players who helped you get into this mess.
not everybody is happy about signing him , he has signed a 4 year deal with you so would be no good to us after this season anyway regardless,so whats the point he wont get us up alone from what ive seen,, you've got one of the biggest culprits that got us relegated so you give him it for us cheers


Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:40 pm
Pickering Red




hull2524 wrote:
which players where the worst for softness and lack of interest last year? campese and Kelly hardly played so you cant say them,

In order of softness and disinterest, I would say:

Kelly, Larroyer, Horne, Dixon, Campese, Salter.


Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:59 pm
SirStan






Pickering Red wrote:
In order of softness and disinterest, I would say:

Kelly, Larroyer, Horne, Dixon, Campese, Salter.

Harsh on Salter who sat almost all season with a bad shoulder injury. How's that soft or disinterested?

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:07 pm
hull2524





hessle rover, maybe so but he didn't play much for you as didn't campese and Kelly, the statement said on match days some didn't perform? just wondering who there where and are they still with you


Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:09 pm
hull2524





sorry posted without looking at previous 2 posts


Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:03 pm
Jake the Peg





craig hkr wrote:
I was in minority on here when saying I don't think abdull is a good enough half for us.i still don't,but will hope to be proved wrong.we have to knock off a superleague team either over mini league or mpg. Ellis and Abdull whilst being good on paper at championship level don't look anywhere near strong enough versus SL pairings imo

abdul is young and improving. He has plenty of mistakes in him but also plenty of good stuff. He has a better skillset than ellis but is likely to be less consistent. I'd agree that as a pairing your halves aren't likely to be good enough to get you promoted but I'd guess that a new half part way through the season is probably on the cards.

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:52 pm
Pickering Red




SirStan wrote:
Harsh on Salter who sat almost all season with a bad shoulder injury. How's that soft or disinterested?

It's subjective I know but Salter is not soft defensively but totally soft offensively at SL level. In his case, it's not that he's disinterested, he just fails to deliver on necessary offensive capability because he hasn't really got any outstanding or intuitive offensive smarts in that centre position.

He's played a fair few first team games now and I am yet to see him live up to his expected offensive potential. Don't want to get hung up on semantics, but in this instance soft = unsavvy and disinterested = underperforming.

Fortunately for Thomas Minns, Liam Salter's injury last year gave him the opportunity for an extended run at right centre and Minnsies performance and scoring return there reinforced Salter's offensive shortcomings, enhanced Minnsies reputation and showcased his superior all round game and skilkset.

I am not a Salter fan, nor Horne either.


Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:57 pm
Pickering Red




fun time frankie wrote:
What's wrong with a warm plastic carlsberg :D

Nowt. You can pee in it, take it to bed with you and save money on a hot water bottle. If only Carlsberg did financial planning for skinflints..... :D

  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  