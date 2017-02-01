WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:47 pm
After the last 4 months and the last game I witnessed from the East Stand and the abuse myself and my sons had to witness from Salford, I actually can't wait for the season to get started and condemn it all to history. After Sunday, The MPG will no longer be the last game I saw the boys play.

Neil and the board have done their best with off field matters. It's time for Patience, Power and Ruthlessness on the field (all three were lacking last season where we had impatience, softness and lack of interest for large amounts of time).


Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:17 pm
which players where the worst for softness and lack of interest last year? campese and Kelly hardly played so you cant say them,


Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:30 pm
How about getting behind Abdull? He's a very talented 20 year old kid making his way in the game who has the ability to be a top player. He's a Rovers player this season and he'll be trying his best to get you back in Super League so instead of writing him off before a competitive game has been played give him your support. Some of the comments about him on here are pathetic. If your so desperate to bag someone why not direct your ire at the remaining players who helped you get into this mess.

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:00 pm
On a recent Q & A session, did Rob Crossland say that the club had changed it's catering contract and had new suppliers ?
If so do we know if that means a different (better) choice of food and drink in the bars ?
I for one would welcome an improvement in the beer under the East stand

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:25 pm
BiltonRobin wrote:
On a recent Q & A session, did Rob Crossland say that the club had changed it's catering contract and had new suppliers ?
If so do we know if that means a different (better) choice of food and drink in the bars ?
I for one would welcome an improvement in the beer under the East stand

Didn't they say they'd taken it back in house


Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:28 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
Didn't they say they'd taken it back in house

Does that mean Home brew !!

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:36 pm
The idea is to lower the overheads to maximise the profits, ìf any saving will be passed onto the fans wasn't mentioned.
I assume every extra penny made is for Tim's middle eight fighting fund.

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:44 pm
hull2524 wrote:
which players where the worst for softness and lack of interest last year? campese and Kelly hardly played so you cant say them,

You can say them two regardless of lack of game time!. Another who matches them descriptions has just started training for your mob.
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  