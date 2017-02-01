After the last 4 months and the last game I witnessed from the East Stand and the abuse myself and my sons had to witness from Salford, I actually can't wait for the season to get started and condemn it all to history. After Sunday, The MPG will no longer be the last game I saw the boys play.



Neil and the board have done their best with off field matters. It's time for Patience, Power and Ruthlessness on the field (all three were lacking last season where we had impatience, softness and lack of interest for large amounts of time).