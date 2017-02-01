WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

 
Post a reply

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:55 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25227
craig hkr wrote:
Nice to see the wizard back.not the bite I expected but very enjoyable. Can't wait for wakey to pipe you first game. Would not be surprised to see both hull teams in middle 8s


I'm led to believe radford will organise a kebab night for jordan if the unthinkable happens and we have to dirty ourselves playing you this season

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:32 am
Roggenrola Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 29, 2016 2:35 pm
Posts: 63
Location: Don't know what end of hull I'm living in half the time.
Another forum getting derailed by the thundersharkies. Got nothing else better to do bless em.

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:09 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 338
Wizard crane wrote:
Think yo have worded that wrong do you mean Hope and pray fc will be in middle eights.Sad when all you wish for is others demise.


Not others demise,just yours.

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:16 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 338
Missed the smilie at end..looking forward to Sunday and will be good to be back in the well.will enjoy watching sky matches also.as fans we can only react to what we see on the pitch but signs are promising

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:23 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 338
Jake the Peg wrote:
I'm led to believe radford will organise a kebab night for jordan if the unthinkable happens and we have to dirty ourselves playing you this season


I was in minority on here when saying I don't think abdull is a good enough half for us.i still don't,but will hope to be proved wrong.we have to knock off a superleague team either over mini league or mpg. Ellis and Abdull whilst being good on paper at championship level don't look anywhere near strong enough versus SL pairings imo

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:10 pm
BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 106
craig hkr wrote:
I was in minority on here when saying I don't think abdull is a good enough half for us.i still don't,but will hope to be proved wrong.we have to knock off a superleague team either over mini league or mpg. Ellis and Abdull whilst being good on paper at championship level don't look anywhere near strong enough versus SL pairings imo

I tend to agree with your scepticism of Abdul, against Leeds he looked very flat footed when Burrows ran at him.
I know he took a knock to the ribs early on, so maybe he was feeling that, but it will be interesting to see how he copes with someone with genuine pace.
We have 2 big half's and nether are very mobile, let's hope it's a case of horses for courses.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Oafy and 62 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,512,3481,42975,7304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  