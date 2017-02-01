craig hkr wrote: I was in minority on here when saying I don't think abdull is a good enough half for us.i still don't,but will hope to be proved wrong.we have to knock off a superleague team either over mini league or mpg. Ellis and Abdull whilst being good on paper at championship level don't look anywhere near strong enough versus SL pairings imo

I tend to agree with your scepticism of Abdul, against Leeds he looked very flat footed when Burrows ran at him.I know he took a knock to the ribs early on, so maybe he was feeling that, but it will be interesting to see how he copes with someone with genuine pace.We have 2 big half's and nether are very mobile, let's hope it's a case of horses for courses.