The off-season has been better than the season that preceded it and the long trudge to relegation.
More than 9 months since the Oldham game and 4 since the MPG. That is long enough for hope to return - and it should linger a while this year. The middle 8s (here I go, taking it for granted we'll make them), will be bloomin' tough, but I'll worry about them nearer the time.
I'm actually back in Hull briefly this weekend, but I couldn't get Monday off, so won't be there sadly.
Mild Rover wrote:
The games on Sunday
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
They'll be fine when watts,taylor,sneyd,minichello manu etc play,oh wait a minute they did play.Rugby league equivalent of leicester city,we live in hope !
Agree with this,had a nosey over the road and already few disgruntled faithful.at least they can feign mock outrage at Larroyer treatment by Rovers and in the process have a bitchfit about Hudge. Hoping to watch it all go back to normal and the Radford out brigade get stuck into the usual happy clappers
Sir Stan has it. 6 months of hammering part time teams has not been something to float my boat this winter but in reality we just need to win 5 games of our last 7 and the short term job is done. Widnes are looking there for the taking from what I hear.
I agree with the analysis on Hull Kingston Radio tonight that we should be putting 50-60 past Bradford if for no other reason than our spine is better than some Super League teams. However they did say also that Huddersfield can recall Ellis for the middle eights which is the first I've heard of it and is incorrect as far as I am aware.
As team news goes it sounds like some players won't be risked but does Abdull play?
Zook Ema's Hose wrote:
Sir Stan has it. 6 months of hammering part time teams has not been something to float my boat this winter but in reality we just need to win 5 games of our last 7 and the short term job is done. Widnes are looking there for the taking from what I hear.
I agree with the analysis on Hull Kingston Radio tonight that we should be putting 50-60 past Bradford if for no other reason than our spine is better than some Super League teams. However they did say also that Huddersfield can recall Ellis for the middle eights which is the first I've heard of it and is incorrect as far as I am aware.
As team news goes it sounds like some players won't be risked but does Abdull play?
Ellis and Abdul can't be recalled and can also play against there parent clubs in the middle 8s
