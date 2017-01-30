Sir Stan has it. 6 months of hammering part time teams has not been something to float my boat this winter but in reality we just need to win 5 games of our last 7 and the short term job is done. Widnes are looking there for the taking from what I hear.



I agree with the analysis on Hull Kingston Radio tonight that we should be putting 50-60 past Bradford if for no other reason than our spine is better than some Super League teams. However they did say also that Huddersfield can recall Ellis for the middle eights which is the first I've heard of it and is incorrect as far as I am aware.



As team news goes it sounds like some players won't be risked but does Abdull play?