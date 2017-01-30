WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 2:51 pm
Pickering Red wrote:
Salford won 18-6. Wonder if that sets the tone for the season to come for them derty berds, just like preseason did last year for us. Wishful thinking on my part, unfortunately.

They'll be fine when watts,taylor,sneyd,minichello manu etc play,oh wait a minute they did play.Rugby league equivalent of leicester city,we live in hope ! :thumb:

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:26 pm
The off-season has been better than the season that preceded it and the long trudge to relegation.

More than 9 months since the Oldham game and 4 since the MPG. That is long enough for hope to return - and it should linger a while this year. The middle 8s (here I go, taking it for granted we'll make them), will be bloomin' tough, but I'll worry about them nearer the time.

I'm actually back in Hull briefly this weekend, but I couldn't get Monday off, so won't be there sadly.
Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:13 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
The games on Sunday :D
Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:36 pm
des lawson wrote:
They'll be fine when watts,taylor,sneyd,minichello manu etc play,oh wait a minute they did play.Rugby league equivalent of leicester city,we live in hope ! :thumb:

Had to laugh at radio Humberside today when they quoted a 'host of Stars' were missing for Hull yesterday. Ellis, green and Bowdon. Lol......give me a break.

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:08 pm
Hessle rover wrote:
Had to laugh at radio Humberside today when they quoted a 'host of Stars' were missing for Hull yesterday. Ellis, green and Bowdon. Lol......give me a break.
its normally curly whirly Clarke from the hdm that spreads the sharks poo , you also forgot to mention that larroyer did not play
Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:23 pm
des lawson wrote:
They'll be fine when watts,taylor,sneyd,minichello manu etc play,oh wait a minute they did play.Rugby league equivalent of leicester city,we live in hope ! :thumb:


Agree with this,had a nosey over the road and already few disgruntled faithful.at least they can feign mock outrage at Larroyer treatment by Rovers and in the process have a bitchfit about Hudge. Hoping to watch it all go back to normal and the Radford out brigade get stuck into the usual happy clappers

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:52 pm
Sir Stan has it. 6 months of hammering part time teams has not been something to float my boat this winter but in reality we just need to win 5 games of our last 7 and the short term job is done. Widnes are looking there for the taking from what I hear.

I agree with the analysis on Hull Kingston Radio tonight that we should be putting 50-60 past Bradford if for no other reason than our spine is better than some Super League teams. However they did say also that Huddersfield can recall Ellis for the middle eights which is the first I've heard of it and is incorrect as far as I am aware.

As team news goes it sounds like some players won't be risked but does Abdull play?
