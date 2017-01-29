Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm Posts: 8310 Location: 2017 City of Culture
I have to say, I'm not fussed that we start again next week. I've found other things to do with my weekends and I'm not sure I'm ready to give them up for Rovers.
Having. Said that, of course I will be there but I have zero enthusiasm for the start of the season. The away fixtures are at least a bit appetising in that there's a sense of adventure in some of them.
This place closes up for the winter and needs some cobwebs blowing off so I will try and come back to this thread every day ahead of the Bulls game.
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm Posts: 5415 Location: east east hull
SirStan wrote:
Quite looking forward to the season mainly because I'm bored ,the forum does die a bit in the off season thank god for the Bradford for keeping it going
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Yo Stan. Have you discovered an alternative Sunday pastime that you think trumps watching the finest sport in the world? I'll have a guess at bog snorkeling, skydiving, dominos, cooking, triathlon, knitting, cake decorating, DIY, watching Saturday night telly on catchup or worst of all, Football or Rugby Union.
I know how you feel. This weather is depressing. I went to watch us at Leeds. It was effing cold, but good to see our new side ply its trade with reasonable parity for 38 minutes. Bring on the season. I've only bought the away shirt this year.
Finally, have you or anyone else got Hull KR.TV? Great coverage on the Tenerife camp. The new Aussies, especially Butler-Fleming and Moss come across as genuinely nice guys, articulate, keen, hungry and great team player ethos.
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm Posts: 8310 Location: 2017 City of Culture
Pickering Red wrote:
Hi Picky, I will be parking my Sunday activities for Rovers (although I'm not going to that London as I have a prior engagement). I've been filling my social calendar with many things and I'm certainly enjoying the current football season like no other in many a year, however that won't stop me picking up the pieces next weekend.
I've got HKRtv but I can't be arrised with all the preseason bull about who is or isn't training the house down (whatever that means). I watched the highlights from the derby friendly but that's all I have used it for since I got it last year.
I won't know half the players next Sunday, like a proper part timer.
I'm probably the opposite of you this year Stan, I'm actually looking forward to the new season more than I have for the last couple of years when it had become a chore. Think its having Sheen's in charge and wondering if he can get us actually playing and motivated more than likes of Chester and Sandercock ever where going to. Probably have the optimism knocked out of me by week 3 but here's hoping.
