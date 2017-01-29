Pickering Red wrote: Yo Stan. Have you discovered an alternative Sunday pastime that you think trumps watching the finest sport in the world? I'll have a guess at bog snorkeling, skydiving, dominos, cooking, triathlon, knitting, cake decorating, DIY, watching Saturday night telly on catchup or worst of all, Football or Rugby Union.



I know how you feel. This weather is depressing. I went to watch us at Leeds. It was effing cold, but good to see our new side ply its trade with reasonable parity for 38 minutes. Bring on the season. I've only bought the away shirt this year.



Finally, have you or anyone else got Hull KR.TV? Great coverage on the Tenerife camp. The new Aussies, especially Butler-Fleming and Moss come across as genuinely nice guys, articulate, keen, hungry and great team player ethos.

Hi Picky, I will be parking my Sunday activities for Rovers (although I'm not going to that London as I have a prior engagement). I've been filling my social calendar with many things and I'm certainly enjoying the current football season like no other in many a year, however that won't stop me picking up the pieces next weekend.I've got HKRtv but I can't be arrised with all the preseason bull about who is or isn't training the house down (whatever that means). I watched the highlights from the derby friendly but that's all I have used it for since I got it last year.I won't know half the players next Sunday, like a proper part timer.