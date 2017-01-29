WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:44 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8309
Location: 2017 City of Culture
I have to say, I'm not fussed that we start again next week. I've found other things to do with my weekends and I'm not sure I'm ready to give them up for Rovers.

Having. Said that, of course I will be there but I have zero enthusiasm for the start of the season. The away fixtures are at least a bit appetising in that there's a sense of adventure in some of them.

This place closes up for the winter and needs some cobwebs blowing off so I will try and come back to this thread every day ahead of the Bulls game.

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Sun Jan 29, 2017 6:50 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5415
Location: east east hull
Quite looking forward to the season mainly because I'm bored ,the forum does die a bit in the off season thank god for the Bradford for keeping it going :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Sun Jan 29, 2017 6:56 pm
Hessle rover
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1355
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
I think this forum has been as vibrant as it has been for a fair few years.

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:06 pm
rover 2000
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 162
anybody know how the sharks got on today against salford
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:07 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1047
Yo Stan. Have you discovered an alternative Sunday pastime that you think trumps watching the finest sport in the world? I'll have a guess at bog snorkeling, skydiving, dominos, cooking, triathlon, knitting, cake decorating, DIY, watching Saturday night telly on catchup or worst of all, Football or Rugby Union.

I know how you feel. This weather is depressing. I went to watch us at Leeds. It was effing cold, but good to see our new side ply its trade with reasonable parity for 38 minutes. Bring on the season. I've only bought the away shirt this year.

Finally, have you or anyone else got Hull KR.TV? Great coverage on the Tenerife camp. The new Aussies, especially Butler-Fleming and Moss come across as genuinely nice guys, articulate, keen, hungry and great team player ethos.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:15 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1047
Salford won 18-6. Wonder if that sets the tone for the season to come for them derty berds, just like preseason did last year for us. Wishful thinking on my part, unfortunately.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: 7 Days to go, how's your off season been?

Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:34 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8309
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Hi Picky, I will be parking my Sunday activities for Rovers (although I'm not going to that London as I have a prior engagement). I've been filling my social calendar with many things and I'm certainly enjoying the current football season like no other in many a year, however that won't stop me picking up the pieces next weekend.

I've got HKRtv but I can't be arrised with all the preseason bull about who is or isn't training the house down (whatever that means). I watched the highlights from the derby friendly but that's all I have used it for since I got it last year.

I won't know half the players next Sunday, like a proper part timer.

