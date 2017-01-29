I have to say, I'm not fussed that we start again next week. I've found other things to do with my weekends and I'm not sure I'm ready to give them up for Rovers.



Having. Said that, of course I will be there but I have zero enthusiasm for the start of the season. The away fixtures are at least a bit appetising in that there's a sense of adventure in some of them.



This place closes up for the winter and needs some cobwebs blowing off so I will try and come back to this thread every day ahead of the Bulls game.