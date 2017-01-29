frank1 wrote: Lots of substiutions 2day so the coaches could work out our best starting 17 imo.



Dewsbury tackled well but I thought it was boring to watch ie not the tackling but the game.

Frank it was never going to be a classic, as you say more a learning curve on the Starting 17 for the Cas game,I'm sure Jukesy couldn't fail to be impressed with Hampshire at halfback, I would love to see him and Drinky at 6 and 7,I think Hampshire has more speed and more go forward than Reynolds,but for me we now have 4 quality halves,to add to a very promising back line and an impressive pack.For me Mitch Brown should be the first choice full back all day long this coming season, the permutations of team selections are so varied,it must be like a box of chocolates for Jukesy, very hard to choose his best 17.