Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:44 pm
Today's game was a bit scrappy ,and what I expected after last week's performance,a fair few changes,and a few players going off and not returning, I'm not sure if they were injured,or how bad ,the likes of Hock, Higham,Reynolds, Tonga, and Clare, as well as Drinkwater, what impressed me was Rocky Hampshire when he moved to the halves , I thought he had a very impressive game , and found a fair few gaps , as did Liam Hood,all in all with a sparse crowd the atmosphere was lacking, even the North Stand were quiet, anyway a win was recorded and now it's down to the serious stuff .I'm sure the lads will be ready.

Re: Today's Game.

Sun Jan 29, 2017 5:54 pm
Higham was furious at being taken off , Reynolds looked like he was OK but took a fair hit , Tonga looked really groggy and think Clare will be OK to but time will tell .

Re: Today's Game.

Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:51 pm
Thought Lewis Foster went well in the halves.
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Today's Game.

Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:04 pm
I think a lot of Leigh fans chose only the Wigan game to attend for obvious reasons, myself included.

£250 for a season ticket, £20 + beer for the Wigan game, £65 for a Home shirt, £10 for a Yearbook & another £65 for an Away shirt come pay day makes around £425 & Jack & me poor boys.

Happy the lads got a win & hope any injuries are not to serious.

Re: Today's Game.

Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:18 pm
Lots of substiutions 2day so the coaches could work out our best starting 17 imo.

Dewsbury tackled well but I thought it was boring to watch ie not the tackling but the game.

Re: Today's Game.

Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:35 pm
Not a lot of enthralling responses on today's game today.Was it that bad/boring? I couldn't make it today because of other commitments, but it sure isn't noisey at all on here terneet. :shock:
Re: Today's Game.

Sun Jan 29, 2017 11:37 pm
Frank it was never going to be a classic, as you say more a learning curve on the Starting 17 for the Cas game,I'm sure Jukesy couldn't fail to be impressed with Hampshire at halfback, I would love to see him and Drinky at 6 and 7,I think Hampshire has more speed and more go forward than Reynolds,but for me we now have 4 quality halves,to add to a very promising back line and an impressive pack.
For me Mitch Brown should be the first choice full back all day long this coming season, the permutations of team selections are so varied,it must be like a box of chocolates for Jukesy, very hard to choose his best 17.

