Today's game was a bit scrappy ,and what I expected after last week's performance,a fair few changes,and a few players going off and not returning, I'm not sure if they were injured,or how bad ,the likes of Hock, Higham,Reynolds, Tonga, and Clare, as well as Drinkwater, what impressed me was Rocky Hampshire when he moved to the halves , I thought he had a very impressive game , and found a fair few gaps , as did Liam Hood,all in all with a sparse crowd the atmosphere was lacking, even the North Stand were quiet, anyway a win was recorded and now it's down to the serious stuff .I'm sure the lads will be ready.