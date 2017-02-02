Agree with all the positive comments - of particular note was the performance from Darnall who was solid throughout and was not all all fazed with the opportunity to play first team against SL opponents. Have been really impressed with him and looks to be a great prospect. No worries if he gets selected against Widnes and totally deserves a go.Most impressed with the nil against us - defence was very good against some tough opponents. Seems we have added a bit of biff too and all seemed to be highly motivated to perform that all bodes well.RS cute enough to realise where we need to improve in our last tackle plays, and generally in attack. Would like to see us play a bit more expansive but guess this will come once we get few games in.Good signs all over the team though and we coped with a high level of inter changes without any noticeable change that proves we have plenty of options for the game day 17, true comp for places, and ability to rest up players during the srdon to keep all fresh for the back end when fitness really counts.Well done to all fans who made the trip - not easy on s Wed night - especially when they decide to close the M62 for the trip home