Re: Pre season friendly 3 - Warrington (away)

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:27 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12159
Location: Huddersfield
Wilf1951 wrote:
Which stand is everyone going in


terrace side on closest to the away stand would think is best?!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Pre season friendly 3 - Warrington (away)

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:28 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12159
Location: Huddersfield
AntonyGiant wrote:
I think like most of the older forwards in SL he'll be looked after more so, so he can give us another great service till the end. I only presume anyway.


yeh carried the ball up the field for us almost on his own last season! hope we get a refreshed rapira back this time after all he did last season
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Pre season friendly 3 - Warrington (away)

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:13 pm
GiantJake1988
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 238
No Gaskell playing......guess weve been fed aload of TOSH regarding been fit and raring to go......

Re: Pre season friendly 3 - Warrington (away)

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:46 pm
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30859
Location: Gods Own County
Or he just isn't picked

Re: Pre season friendly 3 - Warrington (away)

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:54 pm
GiantJake1988
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 238
Think Darnell and Kruise have really repaid the faith shown in them by Rick Stone tonight.

Darnell has got to start at FB next week against Widnes. If Gaskell is going to play which is highly unlikely it will probably be at Centre.

Re: Pre season friendly 3 - Warrington (away)

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:09 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14425
Location: Overlooking the Canal
I've said since we knew Mamo wouldn't be fit Darnell would be my choice, he certainly deserves it after being so patient last year and not giving up hope.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Pre season friendly 3 - Warrington (away)

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:37 pm
Birkbygiant
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2009 9:59 am
Posts: 2292
Location: Birkby
Well he didn't harm his chances at all, on tonights showing
