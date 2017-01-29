coming up on wednesday for ben harrisons testamonial
£15 adults
so we get to see the more established players play in the main warm up game before the season kicks off proper
gaskell expecte to make his debut at full back
wakeman may also get a run out after stepping off the plane on saturday!
be interesting to see who plays left centre and wing too
no injuries please!
