PopTart wrote: I thought Sheffield were destined for a good year this year. They still might of course but I thought they'd be tougher opposition.

Having Mexico off hurt of course.





Wakefield were handed a huge number of penalties.Mainly for not being square!?You scored tries during the 10 minutes Mexico was off the field - and during the time our 3 man leadership team were off the field - this amongst a number of new recruits,and a host of young players.Despite the scoreline our fitness levels appeared to be good,despite the additional defensive requirements,and once the attacking plans are improved I am more than just a little optimistic.Obviously I wish Wakefield Trinity a good year in Super League.I am optimistic we shall finish higher in The Championship.