I thought Sheffield were destined for a good year this year. They still might of course but I thought they'd be tougher opposition.
Having Mexico off hurt of course.
Maybe we are better prepared than I thought
Hull will be the real test. Can't wait.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alegend, bentleberry, Big lads mate, Ceps, comeontrinity, Deeencee, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, fullofhope, Google [Bot], got there, Her in doors, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, Kiyan, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mick Amos 9 WTW, pitchy, poplar cats alive, PopTart, RDM, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, The Voice, Wakefield No 1, Wakeylad21, wakeyrule, Whatisup, Yosemite Sam and 346 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|