The last time I checked, despite being 'a fat, northern, thick, working class' fella, Johnny Vegas is not only popular in the North.

And the players in the video certainly don't look fat...

I think it's good - a well known, well liked celebrity talking about what's good about our game and having a few light hearted jabs at other sports to show why he thinks ours is better... why not....

As others have said, something that definitely would have improved it would have been to include some footage - when he's talking about not being soft, follow it with a clip of some monster hits, bloodied heads etc, when he's talking about the passion, some loud crowd footage and a try being scored, athletisim, some in game footage, or one of the wonder 'superman' tries in the corner etc etc just to bring his words to life.