ThePrinter wrote:
Not every piece of marketing has to be aimed at potential new viewers, yes they should be some but you should also do a fair share aimed at a current area of your fan base.
Not every advert has to be for some guy down south who hasn't seen RL before.
Not every advert has to be for some guy down south who hasn't seen RL before.
none should be exclusionary. That's the problem. You can advertise to the RL heartlands without excluding everyone else.
the idea it has to be for fat northerners or southern toffs is idiotic for many reasons, not least there are northerners who aren't fat, southerners who aren't toffs and there is no reason the ad couldn't aim for everyone.