Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 1:26 pm
SmokeyTA
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22105
ThePrinter wrote:
Not every piece of marketing has to be aimed at potential new viewers, yes they should be some but you should also do a fair share aimed at a current area of your fan base.

Not every advert has to be for some guy down south who hasn't seen RL before.

none should be exclusionary. That's the problem. You can advertise to the RL heartlands without excluding everyone else.

the idea it has to be for fat northerners or southern toffs is idiotic for many reasons, not least there are northerners who aren't fat, southerners who aren't toffs and there is no reason the ad couldn't aim for everyone.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
vastman wrote:
Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 2:21 pm
Superted
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1139
The last time I checked, despite being 'a fat, northern, thick, working class' fella, Johnny Vegas is not only popular in the North.
And the players in the video certainly don't look fat...
I think it's good - a well known, well liked celebrity talking about what's good about our game and having a few light hearted jabs at other sports to show why he thinks ours is better... why not....
As others have said, something that definitely would have improved it would have been to include some footage - when he's talking about not being soft, follow it with a clip of some monster hits, bloodied heads etc, when he's talking about the passion, some loud crowd footage and a try being scored, athletisim, some in game footage, or one of the wonder 'superman' tries in the corner etc etc just to bring his words to life.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:58 pm
Lebron James
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 680
why wouldn't sky create an advert with Johnny Vegas? He's the perfect analogy for our sport. Years ago was prime time , now has ended up in obscurity! Well played sky

