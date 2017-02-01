|
SmokeyTA wrote:
Great cover. Nobody saw through it. Well done
And it took you almost 2 hours to think of that
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:14 pm
wildshot wrote:
As for other famous fans to promote the sport, would they work? Such as Wayne Rooney / Ryan Giggs - big fans of the game but closely associated with football.
Not to mention Joey Barton he loves Rugby League................ Rio Ferdinand Stuart Pearce
Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:50 pm
I am but a simple man
Love the advert
and
Love Johnny Vegas
Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:55 am
It's an advert that will appeal to already die-hard RL fans. The content is awful. From getting a shouty fat northerner to wail at the camera, to slagging-off other sports, and taking a pop at RU. Talk about an advert with a chip on its shoulder...
Would a company advertising RU get a toff to laugh at the peasants who play RL? No it wouldn't. Why do we get the worst advertising even though we have a fantastic product?
Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:13 am
Well, it's done now. Next year there'll be a different ad to moan about. I've yet to see it but surely it can't be any more cringeworthy than the wiggins one?
Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:25 am
Pretty awful advert.
What the makers of such an advert have to realise is that Superleague and Rugby League in general is a brand, and it's a brand that we want new/bigger spending sponsors to back, other broadcasters to look into & new fans to be interested in.
Brand image is so important, and a crap advert of a Northerner shouting at a camera & deriding other sports, is going to do absolutely nothing for the image of the game, it reinforces negative stereotypes in fact. Why would a top sponsor want their brand associated with that?
