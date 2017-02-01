|
bren2k wrote:
So now the promo is unsuitable because it doesn't provide a biologically accurate description of the human central nervous system?
That's quite a high benchmark.
Perhaps Sir Ian McKellen should have done it as he would have known the difference for sure. Although he's never appeared in it I believe he follows Holby City avidly.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:39 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
I think you, like Mr Vegas have confused motor neurons and sensory neurons (still not a great reference but closer) personally I would have thought the names sufficed as an adequate explanation of their differing functions but I guess not...
as always, happy to help.
You maybe want to stop using Wikipedia as your font for all knowledge
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:17 pm
bren2k wrote:
So now the promo is unsuitable because it doesn't provide a biologically accurate description of the human central nervous system?
That's quite a high benchmark.
not all. my bar is pretty low. Say positive things about the sport. Sadly this add failed to meet that bar and instead focused on criticising other sports. if people want to plait fog about a throwaway comment on Johnny Vegas knowledge of the human body they are of course welcome to do so.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:21 pm
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:13 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
not all. my bar is pretty low. Say positive things about the sport. Sadly this add failed to meet that bar and instead focused on criticising other sports. if people want to plait fog about a throwaway comment on Johnny Vegas knowledge of the human body they are of course welcome to do so.
If your bar is set so low, why aren't you at least happy that Sky are advertising the fact that the SL season is only 2 weeks away.
You've already said that Vegas isn't the problem and many people seem to like the advert, so what's the problem ?
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:34 pm
Hoisted by your own petard
Point 3 in your link "motor neurones carry signals from the CNS to effectors"
FYI
Effector organs are smooth muscle, cardiac muscle and glands
that respond to nerve impulses from the central nervous system without conscious thought. They are part of the automatic, or involuntary, nervous system, along with receptors, afferent nerves and efferent nerves.
HTH
EDIT
In addition, i just found this which is a bit mor in depth explanation of the motor neurons contribution to the "effector organs"
Not GCSE abut easiliy available in the internet should you not just base your opinion on Wikipedia
The digestive system, the heart, the lungs and the diaphragm are examples of effector organs. A living being does not have to use conscious thought to breathe, to digest food or to make its heart beat. Reflex arcs also make use of effectors. A reflex arc is the rapid and involuntary response to specific stimuli, such as the contraction of skeletal muscle to remove a hand from a hot surface.
The activation of effector organs is a relatively complex process. Sensory receptors react to a stimulus, or a change in the internal or external environment, and transform the stimulus into an electronic signal. This signal passes to a sensory neuron, which acts as an intermediary, bridging the gap between the sensory receptors, which are part of the peripheral nervous system, to the central nervous system. The sensory neuron transmits the signal to the central nervous system, where it undergoes processing. The central nervous system then sends a message, as a nerve impulse, to the corresponding motor neurons, which carry the impulse to the effector organ, which finally translates the nerve impulse into a response or movement.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:55 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
If your bar is set so low, why aren't you at least happy that Sky are advertising the fact that the SL season is only 2 weeks away.
You've already said that Vegas isn't the problem and many people seem to like the advert, so what's the problem ?
As I've said. it's pandering and says nothing positive about the sport
Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:12 pm
financialtimes wrote:
Hoisted by your own petard
Point 3 in your link "motor neurones carry signals from the CNS to effectors"
FYI
Effector organs are smooth muscle, cardiac muscle and glands
that respond to nerve impulses from the central nervous system without conscious thought. They are part of the automatic, or involuntary, nervous system, along with receptors, afferent nerves and efferent nerves.
HTH
EDIT
In addition, i just found this which is a bit mor in depth explanation of the motor neurons contribution to the "effector organs"
Not GCSE abut easiliy available in the internet should you not just base your opinion on Wikipedia
The digestive system, the heart, the lungs and the diaphragm are examples of effector organs. A living being does not have to use conscious thought to breathe, to digest food or to make its heart beat. Reflex arcs also make use of effectors. A reflex arc is the rapid and involuntary response to specific stimuli, such as the contraction of skeletal muscle to remove a hand from a hot surface.
The activation of effector organs is a relatively complex process. Sensory receptors react to a stimulus, or a change in the internal or external environment, and transform the stimulus into an electronic signal. This signal passes to a sensory neuron, which acts as an intermediary, bridging the gap between the sensory receptors, which are part of the peripheral nervous system, to the central nervous system. The sensory neuron transmits the signal to the central nervous system, where it undergoes processing. The central nervous system then sends a message, as a nerve impulse, to the corresponding motor neurons, which carry the impulse to the effector organ, which finally translates the nerve impulse into a response or movement.
Thats lovely and all, and whilst it behooves me to point out to you that the diaphragm and heart are both muscles, and the digestive system contains a huge amount of muscles, perhaps the more pertinent question is why you are trying to argue that the rapid and involuntary response of your digestive system triggered by random 'popping of motor neurons in the brain' (which for some reason we are pretending is the entire CNS) would be a pleasurable experience. A selling point for the game.
I mean, the advert is bad, but even I didnt think it was trying to sell the game on the basis it could cause you to have an ' rapid, involuntary digestive response'. That sounds like a far more shall we say 'specialised' past time.
But its good that you clarified that sensory neurons are the ones which respond to external and environmental stimuli and as such a far better option (if still a strange and imprecise description)
Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:34 pm
You keep digging my friend, you'll be in Austrailia before you know it
