Uncle Rico

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am

Posts: 2708

Location: Stuck in 1982



bren2k wrote: So now the promo is unsuitable because it doesn't provide a biologically accurate description of the human central nervous system?



That's quite a high benchmark.



Perhaps Sir Ian McKellen should have done it as he would have known the difference for sure. Although he's never appeared in it I believe he follows Holby City avidly. Perhaps Sir Ian McKellen should have done it as he would have known the difference for sure. Although he's never appeared in it I believe he follows Holby City avidly. financialtimes

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm

Posts: 1131

SmokeyTA wrote: I think you, like Mr Vegas have confused motor neurons and sensory neurons (still not a great reference but closer) personally I would have thought the names sufficed as an adequate explanation of their differing functions but I guess not...





as always, happy to help.

You maybe want to stop using Wikipedia as your font for all knowledge You maybe want to stop using Wikipedia as your font for all knowledge What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?

The financial time crossword

SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22102

bren2k wrote: So now the promo is unsuitable because it doesn't provide a biologically accurate description of the human central nervous system?



That's quite a high benchmark.

not all. my bar is pretty low. Say positive things about the sport. Sadly this add failed to meet that bar and instead focused on criticising other sports. if people want to plait fog about a throwaway comment on Johnny Vegas knowledge of the human body they are of course welcome to do so. not all. my bar is pretty low. Say positive things about the sport. Sadly this add failed to meet that bar and instead focused on criticising other sports. if people want to plait fog about a throwaway comment on Johnny Vegas knowledge of the human body they are of course welcome to do so. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22102

financialtimes wrote: You maybe want to stop using Wikipedia as your font for all knowledge

gcse biology, it's not very hard for most people.



http://www.bbc.co.uk/schools/gcsebitesi ... rev2.shtml gcse biology, it's not very hard for most people. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7395

SmokeyTA wrote: not all. my bar is pretty low. Say positive things about the sport. Sadly this add failed to meet that bar and instead focused on criticising other sports. if people want to plait fog about a throwaway comment on Johnny Vegas knowledge of the human body they are of course welcome to do so.



If your bar is set so low, why aren't you at least happy that Sky are advertising the fact that the SL season is only 2 weeks away.

You've already said that Vegas isn't the problem and many people seem to like the advert, so what's the problem ? If your bar is set so low, why aren't you at least happy that Sky are advertising the fact that the SL season is only 2 weeks away.You've already said that Vegas isn't the problem and many people seem to like the advert, so what's the problem ? financialtimes

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm

Posts: 1131

SmokeyTA wrote:



http://www.bbc.co.uk/schools/gcsebitesi ... rev2.shtml gcse biology, it's not very hard for most people.

Hoisted by your own petard



Point 3 in your link "motor neurones carry signals from the CNS to effectors"

FYI

Effector organs are smooth muscle, cardiac muscle and glands that respond to nerve impulses from the central nervous system without conscious thought. They are part of the automatic, or involuntary, nervous system, along with receptors, afferent nerves and efferent nerves.



HTH





EDIT



In addition, i just found this which is a bit mor in depth explanation of the motor neurons contribution to the "effector organs"

Not GCSE abut easiliy available in the internet should you not just base your opinion on Wikipedia



The digestive system, the heart, the lungs and the diaphragm are examples of effector organs. A living being does not have to use conscious thought to breathe, to digest food or to make its heart beat. Reflex arcs also make use of effectors. A reflex arc is the rapid and involuntary response to specific stimuli, such as the contraction of skeletal muscle to remove a hand from a hot surface.

The activation of effector organs is a relatively complex process. Sensory receptors react to a stimulus, or a change in the internal or external environment, and transform the stimulus into an electronic signal. This signal passes to a sensory neuron, which acts as an intermediary, bridging the gap between the sensory receptors, which are part of the peripheral nervous system, to the central nervous system. The sensory neuron transmits the signal to the central nervous system, where it undergoes processing. The central nervous system then sends a message, as a nerve impulse, to the corresponding motor neurons, which carry the impulse to the effector organ, which finally translates the nerve impulse into a response or movement. Hoisted by your own petardPoint 3 in your link "motor neurones carry signals from the CNS to effectors"FYIEffector organs are smooth muscle, cardiac muscle andthat respond to nerve impulses from the central nervous system without conscious thought. They are part of the automatic, or involuntary, nervous system, along with receptors, afferent nerves and efferent nerves.HTHEDITIn addition, i just found this which is a bit mor in depth explanation of the motor neurons contribution to the "effector organs"Not GCSE abut easiliy available in the internet should you not just base your opinion on WikipediaThe digestive system, the heart, the lungs and the diaphragm are examples of effector organs. A living being does not have to use conscious thought to breathe, to digest food or to make its heart beat. Reflex arcs also make use of effectors. A reflex arc is the rapid and involuntary response to specific stimuli, such as the contraction of skeletal muscle to remove a hand from a hot surface.The activation of effector organs is a relatively complex process. Sensory receptors react to a stimulus, or a change in the internal or external environment, and transform the stimulus into an electronic signal. This signal passes to a sensory neuron, which acts as an intermediary, bridging the gap between the sensory receptors, which are part of the peripheral nervous system, to the central nervous system. The sensory neuron transmits the signal to the central nervous system, where it undergoes processing. The central nervous system then sends a message, as a nerve impulse, to the corresponding motor neurons, which carry the impulse to the effector organ, which finally translates the nerve impulse into a response or movement. What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?

The financial time crossword

SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22102

wrencat1873 wrote: If your bar is set so low, why aren't you at least happy that Sky are advertising the fact that the SL season is only 2 weeks away.

You've already said that Vegas isn't the problem and many people seem to like the advert, so what's the problem ?

As I've said. it's pandering and says nothing positive about the sport As I've said. it's pandering and says nothing positive about the sport http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22102

financialtimes wrote:



Point 3 in your link "motor neurones carry signals from the CNS to effectors"

FYI

Effector organs are smooth muscle, cardiac muscle and glands that respond to nerve impulses from the central nervous system without conscious thought. They are part of the automatic, or involuntary, nervous system, along with receptors, afferent nerves and efferent nerves.



HTH





EDIT



In addition, i just found this which is a bit mor in depth explanation of the motor neurons contribution to the "effector organs"

Not GCSE abut easiliy available in the internet should you not just base your opinion on Wikipedia



The digestive system, the heart, the lungs and the diaphragm are examples of effector organs. A living being does not have to use conscious thought to breathe, to digest food or to make its heart beat. Reflex arcs also make use of effectors. A reflex arc is the rapid and involuntary response to specific stimuli, such as the contraction of skeletal muscle to remove a hand from a hot surface.

The activation of effector organs is a relatively complex process. Sensory receptors react to a stimulus, or a change in the internal or external environment, and transform the stimulus into an electronic signal. This signal passes to a sensory neuron, which acts as an intermediary, bridging the gap between the sensory receptors, which are part of the peripheral nervous system, to the central nervous system. The sensory neuron transmits the signal to the central nervous system, where it undergoes processing. The central nervous system then sends a message, as a nerve impulse, to the corresponding motor neurons, which carry the impulse to the effector organ, which finally translates the nerve impulse into a response or movement. Hoisted by your own petardPoint 3 in your link "motor neurones carry signals from the CNS to effectors"FYIEffector organs are smooth muscle, cardiac muscle andthat respond to nerve impulses from the central nervous system without conscious thought. They are part of the automatic, or involuntary, nervous system, along with receptors, afferent nerves and efferent nerves.HTHEDITIn addition, i just found this which is a bit mor in depth explanation of the motor neurons contribution to the "effector organs"Not GCSE abut easiliy available in the internet should you not just base your opinion on WikipediaThe digestive system, the heart, the lungs and the diaphragm are examples of effector organs. A living being does not have to use conscious thought to breathe, to digest food or to make its heart beat. Reflex arcs also make use of effectors. A reflex arc is the rapid and involuntary response to specific stimuli, such as the contraction of skeletal muscle to remove a hand from a hot surface.The activation of effector organs is a relatively complex process. Sensory receptors react to a stimulus, or a change in the internal or external environment, and transform the stimulus into an electronic signal. This signal passes to a sensory neuron, which acts as an intermediary, bridging the gap between the sensory receptors, which are part of the peripheral nervous system, to the central nervous system. The sensory neuron transmits the signal to the central nervous system, where it undergoes processing. The central nervous system then sends a message, as a nerve impulse, to the corresponding motor neurons, which carry the impulse to the effector organ, which finally translates the nerve impulse into a response or movement.

Thats lovely and all, and whilst it behooves me to point out to you that the diaphragm and heart are both muscles, and the digestive system contains a huge amount of muscles, perhaps the more pertinent question is why you are trying to argue that the rapid and involuntary response of your digestive system triggered by random 'popping of motor neurons in the brain' (which for some reason we are pretending is the entire CNS) would be a pleasurable experience. A selling point for the game.



I mean, the advert is bad, but even I didnt think it was trying to sell the game on the basis it could cause you to have an ' rapid, involuntary digestive response'. That sounds like a far more shall we say 'specialised' past time.



But its good that you clarified that sensory neurons are the ones which respond to external and environmental stimuli and as such a far better option (if still a strange and imprecise description) Thats lovely and all, and whilst it behooves me to point out to you that the diaphragm and heart are both muscles, and the digestive system contains a huge amount of muscles, perhaps the more pertinent question is why you are trying to argue that the rapid and involuntary response of your digestive system triggered by random 'popping of motor neurons in the brain' (which for some reason we are pretending is the entire CNS) would be a pleasurable experience. A selling point for the game.I mean, the advert is bad, but even I didnt think it was trying to sell the game on the basis it could cause you to have an ' rapid, involuntary digestive response'. That sounds like a far more shall we say 'specialised' past time.But its good that you clarified that sensory neurons are the ones which respond to external and environmental stimuli and as such a far better option (if still a strange and imprecise description) http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. financialtimes

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm

Posts: 1131

You keep digging my friend, you'll be in Austrailia before you know it What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?

The financial time crossword

Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: financialtimes, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Sheldon, SmokeyTA, wiganermike and 142 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 1 ... 4 79 posts • Page 8 of 8 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,512,453 1,696 75,730 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























