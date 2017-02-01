WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

 
Post a reply

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:16 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2708
Location: Stuck in 1982
bren2k wrote:
So now the promo is unsuitable because it doesn't provide a biologically accurate description of the human central nervous system?

That's quite a high benchmark.


Perhaps Sir Ian McKellen should have done it as he would have known the difference for sure. Although he's never appeared in it I believe he follows Holby City avidly.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:39 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1130
SmokeyTA wrote:
I think you, like Mr Vegas have confused motor neurons and sensory neurons (still not a great reference but closer) personally I would have thought the names sufficed as an adequate explanation of their differing functions but I guess not...


as always, happy to help.

You maybe want to stop using Wikipedia as your font for all knowledge :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:17 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22102
bren2k wrote:
So now the promo is unsuitable because it doesn't provide a biologically accurate description of the human central nervous system?

That's quite a high benchmark.

not all. my bar is pretty low. Say positive things about the sport. Sadly this add failed to meet that bar and instead focused on criticising other sports. if people want to plait fog about a throwaway comment on Johnny Vegas knowledge of the human body they are of course welcome to do so.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:21 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22102
financialtimes wrote:
You maybe want to stop using Wikipedia as your font for all knowledge :thumb:

gcse biology, it's not very hard for most people.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/schools/gcsebitesi ... rev2.shtml
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:13 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7395
SmokeyTA wrote:
not all. my bar is pretty low. Say positive things about the sport. Sadly this add failed to meet that bar and instead focused on criticising other sports. if people want to plait fog about a throwaway comment on Johnny Vegas knowledge of the human body they are of course welcome to do so.


If your bar is set so low, why aren't you at least happy that Sky are advertising the fact that the SL season is only 2 weeks away.
You've already said that Vegas isn't the problem and many people seem to like the advert, so what's the problem ?

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:34 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1130
SmokeyTA wrote:
gcse biology, it's not very hard for most people.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/schools/gcsebitesi ... rev2.shtml

Hoisted by your own petard :CLAP:

Point 3 in your link "motor neurones carry signals from the CNS to effectors"
FYI
Effector organs are smooth muscle, cardiac muscle and glands that respond to nerve impulses from the central nervous system without conscious thought. They are part of the automatic, or involuntary, nervous system, along with receptors, afferent nerves and efferent nerves.

HTH :thumb:


EDIT

In addition, i just found this which is a bit mor in depth explanation of the motor neurons contribution to the "effector organs"
Not GCSE abut easiliy available in the internet should you not just base your opinion on Wikipedia :thumb:

The digestive system, the heart, the lungs and the diaphragm are examples of effector organs. A living being does not have to use conscious thought to breathe, to digest food or to make its heart beat. Reflex arcs also make use of effectors. A reflex arc is the rapid and involuntary response to specific stimuli, such as the contraction of skeletal muscle to remove a hand from a hot surface.
The activation of effector organs is a relatively complex process. Sensory receptors react to a stimulus, or a change in the internal or external environment, and transform the stimulus into an electronic signal. This signal passes to a sensory neuron, which acts as an intermediary, bridging the gap between the sensory receptors, which are part of the peripheral nervous system, to the central nervous system. The sensory neuron transmits the signal to the central nervous system, where it undergoes processing. The central nervous system then sends a message, as a nerve impulse, to the corresponding motor neurons, which carry the impulse to the effector organ, which finally translates the nerve impulse into a response or movement.
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:55 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22102
wrencat1873 wrote:
If your bar is set so low, why aren't you at least happy that Sky are advertising the fact that the SL season is only 2 weeks away.
You've already said that Vegas isn't the problem and many people seem to like the advert, so what's the problem ?

As I've said. it's pandering and says nothing positive about the sport
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Sky Sports RL advert with Johnny Vegas

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:12 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22102
financialtimes wrote:
Hoisted by your own petard :CLAP:

Point 3 in your link "motor neurones carry signals from the CNS to effectors"
FYI
Effector organs are smooth muscle, cardiac muscle and glands that respond to nerve impulses from the central nervous system without conscious thought. They are part of the automatic, or involuntary, nervous system, along with receptors, afferent nerves and efferent nerves.

HTH :thumb:


EDIT

In addition, i just found this which is a bit mor in depth explanation of the motor neurons contribution to the "effector organs"
Not GCSE abut easiliy available in the internet should you not just base your opinion on Wikipedia :thumb:

The digestive system, the heart, the lungs and the diaphragm are examples of effector organs. A living being does not have to use conscious thought to breathe, to digest food or to make its heart beat. Reflex arcs also make use of effectors. A reflex arc is the rapid and involuntary response to specific stimuli, such as the contraction of skeletal muscle to remove a hand from a hot surface.
The activation of effector organs is a relatively complex process. Sensory receptors react to a stimulus, or a change in the internal or external environment, and transform the stimulus into an electronic signal. This signal passes to a sensory neuron, which acts as an intermediary, bridging the gap between the sensory receptors, which are part of the peripheral nervous system, to the central nervous system. The sensory neuron transmits the signal to the central nervous system, where it undergoes processing. The central nervous system then sends a message, as a nerve impulse, to the corresponding motor neurons, which carry the impulse to the effector organ, which finally translates the nerve impulse into a response or movement.

Thats lovely and all, and whilst it behooves me to point out to you that the diaphragm and heart are both muscles, and the digestive system contains a huge amount of muscles, perhaps the more pertinent question is why you are trying to argue that the rapid and involuntary response of your digestive system triggered by random 'popping of motor neurons in the brain' (which for some reason we are pretending is the entire CNS) would be a pleasurable experience. A selling point for the game.

I mean, the advert is bad, but even I didnt think it was trying to sell the game on the basis it could cause you to have an ' rapid, involuntary digestive response'. That sounds like a far more shall we say 'specialised' past time.

But its good that you clarified that sensory neurons are the ones which respond to external and environmental stimuli and as such a far better option (if still a strange and imprecise description)
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Budgiezilla, DONSONTOP, jakeyg95, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Sheldon, SmokeyTA, TrinityIHC, vastman, wiganermike and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,512,4471,68875,7304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  