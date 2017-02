bren2k wrote: So now the promo is unsuitable because it doesn't provide a biologically accurate description of the human central nervous system?



That's quite a high benchmark.

not all. my bar is pretty low. Say positive things about the sport. Sadly this add failed to meet that bar and instead focused on criticising other sports. if people want to plait fog about a throwaway comment on Johnny Vegas knowledge of the human body they are of course welcome to do so.